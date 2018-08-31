हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff to do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film based on a book?

Bhansali hasn't announced his next yet but rumour mills suggest that the ace filmmaker is gearing up for another big project.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office a few weeks back. Since then speculations are rife that the young man is in talks with the director for a film. The latest that is being discussed is that the film will be based on a book by Amish Tripathi.

However, according to Mumbai Mirror report, the book may be a new one penned by the author and may be unveiled around the time of the film's release.

If Tiger is signed by Bhansali for the film, then it will be one of the biggest releases of the young actor.

Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger has had a great time at the Box Office with his latest release - Baaghi 2 - co-starring his rumoured real-life ladylove Disha Patani. It was a sequel to Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. 

Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala went on to make a business of over 100 crores at the Box Office in April this year.

Tiger has plump deals in his kitty and the list includes Baaghi 3, an official remake of Sylvester Stallone's Hollywood film Rambo, an untitled Yash Raj Films' production co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in his kitty besides the second instalment of Karan Johar's Student of The Year directed by Puneet Malhotra.

For the unversed, Tiger's father Jackie had played a small but a significant part in Bhansali's Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amish Tripathi

