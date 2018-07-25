हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff to do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? These pics may have the answer

The 28-year-old was spotted outside Bhansali's office in Juhu recently.   

Tiger Shroff to do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? These pics may have the answer
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff, who has completed four years in Bollywood, is one of the most sought-after actors in the Tinsel Town today. The young man, who has impressed moviegoers with his dancing skills, seems to be in talks with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.

The 28-year-old was spotted outside Bhansali's office in Juhu recently. Though Bhansali's hasn't announced his next yet, Tiger may be on the director's mind for his upcoming project.

Take a look at the pictures of Tiger below:

Pics by Yogen Shah

Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger has had a great time at the Box Office with his latest release - Baaghi 2 - co-starring his rumoured real-life ladylove Disha Patani. It was a sequel to Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala went on to make a business of over 100 crores at the Box Office in April this year.

He has plump deals in his kitty and the list includes Baaghi 3, an official remake of Sylvester Stallone's Hollywood film Rambo, an untitled Yash Raj Films' production co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in his kitty.

Tiger will also be seen in the second instalment of Student of The Year later this year. The film directed by Puneet Malhotra will mark the debut if Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

But going by the fact that Tiger was spotted outside SLB's office, it would be interesting to see if she is signed for a film by the Padmaavat helmer. For the unversed, Tiger's father Jackie had essayed a cameo in Bhansali's Devdas.

