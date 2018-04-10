Tiger Shroff's Student of the Year 2 will have two leading ladies?

Mumbai: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had launched three newcomers in his film Student of the Year in 2012. And they (Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra) are big names in the film industry now. A sequel to the film has gone on floors and it will star Tiger Shroff and two young girls.

Yes, according to the latest report, SOTY 2 will have two heroines. There's a strong buzz suggesting that Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday has been roped in by the makers for the role of one of the actresses in the film.

And according to a report in India.com, Tara Sutaria has also been signed for the high-school drama.

A source close to the production house told India.com, “Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are finalised for Student Of The Year 2. While Ananya was finalised a while ago, Tara joined the cast later.”

In January, Karan took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film. He tweeted: "SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director (sic)."

SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 24 January 2018

The first edition of the franchise was directed by Karan himself but SOTY 2 will be helmed by Puneet D Malhotra.

This marks Tiger’s first association with the Dharma banner. Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger has plump projects in his kitty including an untitled venture with Yash Raj Films co-starring Hrithik Roshan and the official Hindi remake of Hollywood’s legendary actor Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.

Tiger was launched in Bollywood by Sajid Nadiadwala in a film titled Heropanti directed by Sabbir Khan in 2014. It’s been over three years he has been in the film industry and has already won a million hearts. His latest release Baaghi 2 has proved to be a roaring success at the Box Office.