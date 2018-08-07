हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff unveils unreleased poster of 'Baaghi 2' — Check out

In the action-packed poster, Tiger and his co-star Disha Patani can be seen in a rugged avatar, running through what appears to be a jungle.

Tiger Shroff unveils unreleased poster of &#039;Baaghi 2&#039; — Check out
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: After several months of its release, actor Tiger Shroff has unveiled an unreleased poster of his action flick 'Baaghi 2'. The Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star flick is one of the successful films of the year. The film collected Rs 25 crore on its opening day and made a net collection of Rs 164.38 crore at the Box Office.

Tiger took to his Instagram to share the poster, that also featured his co-star Disha Patani. 

Tiger and his co-star Disha Patani can be seen in a rugged avatar, running through what appears to be a jungle. In the action-packed poster, a helicopter can also be seen flying above the lead couple.

He captioned it, "Heres a unreleased poster from baaghi 2 @dishapatani @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @rajeev_chudasama #sajidnadiadwala #gratitude #rebelsforlove #baaghi2 #posterbymarchingants"

'Baaghi 2' was the first film of Tiger Shroff to enter into the league of 100 crore club. It is a sequel to the 2016 film 'Baaghi', helmed by Sabbir Kan and a remake of 2016 Telugu movie 'Kshanam'.

The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of classic actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar playing pivotal parts.

2016 released 'Baaghi' starred Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and had received a good feedback from the fans back then.

In February this year, the third installment of the film was announced under the title of 'Baaghi 3'. Sajid Nadiadwala and Sabbir Khan will return as producer and director respectively while Tiger will feature as the protagonist. The team will start shooting in December 2018.

