Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's latest gym video will make your jaw drop - Watch

Tiger Shroff&#039;s latest gym video will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The hunk, who is blessed with a beautifully crafted body, has started preparing for his film with Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger took to Instagram to share a video that shows him working out in the gym. His chiselled body is drool-worthy, and his dedication to making it stronger will leave you spellbound.

Take a look at the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BACK #toprep #hrithikvstiger

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, will share screen space with Hrithik in a Yash Raj Films' production also starring Vaani Kapoor. The untitled project is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood.

The young actor, who is also a fabulous dancer, basking in the success of Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film co-starring Disha Patani is a sequel to Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Baaghi 2 turned out to be a massive hit at the Box Office.

Tiger has Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the pipeline. And not just this, the young man has the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo in his kitty.

 

