Tiger Shroff's 'Student Of The Year 2' shoot kicks off—Pic proof

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff is basking in the glory of his super successful 'Baaghi 2'. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club with much ease and is still running strong at the Box Office. The young and talented Tiger will next be seen in Dharma Productions 'Student Of The Year 2'.

Karan Johar directed the original 'Student Of The Year' which marked the big screen debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra respectively. Now, the sequel—'Student Of The Year 2' is being helmed by Punit Malhotra and stars Tiger in the lead role.

Although speculation is rife that Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya will be seen opposite Tiger, no official announcement has been made regarding the female lead as yet. The film has begun shoot and noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture on Twitter:

Also, the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions shared an on-set picture of the movie shoot.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 - DAY #1 on set.

Today, director Punit Malhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa's with Tiger Shroff & the girls.

— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 9, 2018

It will be interesting to see who all join Tiger in star cast of the much-talked about venture. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff's son has tasted success with 'Baaghi 2' starring Disha Patani. The film helmed by choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan will also have a third part as announced by the makers previously.

It will be interesting to see who will be seen opposite Tiger in 'Baaghi 3'.