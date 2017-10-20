Tiger Zinda Hai begins shoot for the last song

Mumbai: The preparations for the last song of one of the most awaited films of the year, Tiger Zinda Hai are underway in Greece.

The director of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer, Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"Nippy early morning in Greece... Preparation for last song begins @TigerZindaHai," Zafar wrote.

The filmmaker also posted a 15-second-long video, recceing the location for the shoot.

The principal photography of the film was completed later in September; the last leg of the shoot being in Abu Dhabi.

The film has also been shot in Tyrol, Austria.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel to the 2012 film directed by Kabir Khan, will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya.

The film is slated to release on December 22.