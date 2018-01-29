Tiger Zinda Hai box-office collection: Salman-Katrina starrer is a huge blockbuster, crosses Rs 337 crore

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's espionage drama 'Tiger Zinda Hai', which is a sequel to 2012 released 'Ek Tha Tiger' has set the Box Office on fire and continues to do so in its sixth week.

The film not only emerged as one of the top grossers of 2017 but also proved to be Salman's third venture to cross Rs 300 crore milestone.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He tweeted, "#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 206.04 cr..Week 2: Rs 85.51 cr.. Week 3: Rs 27.31 cr.. Week 4: Rs 10.89 cr..Week 5: Rs 5.81 cr.. Weekend 6: Rs 1.79 cr. Total: Rs 337.35 cr. India biz. #TZH. BLOCKBUSTER."

Protests... Disturbances... No screening in few states... Yet, #Padmaavat does EXCELLENT biz in its extended weekend... The film lost out on substantial biz [approx Rs 35 cr / Rs 37 cr], but the SUPERB trending in other circuits helped put up a MAJESTIC total... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

The actor's last three big hits in the Rs 300 crore club happen to be 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' respectively.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' is directed by Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. The film had some kickass action stunts performed by lead pair Salman and Katrina. Hollywood fame stunt master Tom Struthers was roped in for adding an international touch to all the action scenes in the film—and it certainly paid off to be the right decision.

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing once again proved to be the best so far.

Meanwhile, the film is facing a tough competition from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release 'Padmaavat'. The film was released on January 25 across the country after facing much opposition from Rajput community members and has managed to cross Rs 100-mark in barely four days.

"This may sound UNBELIEVABLE, but #Padmaavat has crossed *lifetime biz* of #Dilwale, #BajiraoMastani, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai [still running] and #BajrangiBhaijaan in its *opening weekend* itself in Australia… Will cross #Dhoom3 today [Mon]… INCREDIBLE indeed!", tweeted Taran.

So far, the film has earned Rs 8.88 crore in Australia, Rs 7.59 crore in UK/Ireland, Rs 1.95 crore in New Zealand/Fiji.

'Padmaavat' has even beaten records created by Aamir Khan’s PK in North America. On Saturday – January 27, it has collected $1,841,628 against the record set by Aamir’s PK of $1,418,817 set on December 20th, 2014 according to industry expert Ramesh Bala.