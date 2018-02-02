हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office collections: Salman Khan starrer stays strong in week 6

The film had some kickass action stunts performed by the lead pair.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 13:47 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The Khan of all seasons, Salman is ruling the Box Office like a true blue 'Sultan'. He has proved fans love to watch his action avatar and what better than a Tiger roaring loud at ticket windows.

The actor's latest outing, Tiger Zinda Hai has turned out to be a huge hit of 2017. It ended the year on a high note and is still unstoppable at the Box Office. The film happens to be Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman's second successful film together after 'Sultan'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

The film had some kickass action stunts performed by the lead pair which will keep you on the edge of your seats. Hollywood fame stunt master Tom Struthers was roped in for adding an international touch to all the action scenes in the film—and it certainly paid off to be the right decision.

The film not only emerged as one of the top grossers of 2017 but also proved to be Salman's third venture to cross Rs 300 crore milestone. The actor's last three big hits in the Rs 300 crore club happen to be Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai respectively.

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing once again proved to be the best so far. 

