Tiger Zinda Hai collection: Salman Khan-starrer Box Office collection is mammoth

New Delhi: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai opened to mixed reviews but won glory at the Box Office. The film managed to earn Rs 154 crore in just four days of its release in India.

It continues to do a good show despite the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' raked in Rs 15 lakh yesterday, has so far minted a mammoth Rs 338.34 crore on the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the news saying, "#TigerZindaHai [Week 7] Fri 15 lakhs. Total: ₹ 338.34 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has surpased likes of 'Dangal' and 'Bajirao Mastani' in terms of collection. The action-thriller is the sequel to the 2012 film 'Ek Tha Tiger' and is based on the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by terrorist organisation ISIL in 2014.

The film also stars Sajjad Delfrooz, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Nawab Shah, Girish Karnad and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles.