Tiger Zinda Hai collections: Salman Khan starrer stays super strong at Box Office

New Delhi: Tiger Zinda Hai has proved to be a huge hit of 2017. It ended the year on a high note and is still unstoppable at the Box Office. Fans have showered their love on the film and Box Office figures are solid proof of the same.

Tiger Zinda Hai happens to be Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman's second successful film together after 'Sultan'. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#TigerZindaHai [Week 6] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 48 lakhs, Sun 66 lakhs, Mon 21 lakhs, Tue 21 lakhs, Wed 23 lakhs. Total: ₹ 338 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2018

The film not only emerged as one of the top grossers of 2017 but also proved to be Salman's third venture to cross Rs 300 crore milestone. The actor's last three big hits in the Rs 300 crore club happen to be Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai respectively.

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by 'Sultan' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. The film had some kickass action stunts performed by the lead pair which will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Hollywood fame stunt master Tom Struthers was roped in for adding an international touch to all the action scenes in the film—and it certainly paid off to be the right decision.

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing once again proved to be the best so far.