Tiger Zinda Hai Day 1 collections: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer roars at Box office

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has had an extraordinary opening at the box office! The day one collection figures of the Ali Abbas directorial are out and the figures speak for themselves why this movie was one of the most highly awaited films of 2017.

Ending the year with a loud bang, Salman, Katrina, and Ali have all the reasons to smile!

As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has collected an enormous INR 33.75 Crores on day 1!

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections figures. He wrote-

“Tiger ROARS... Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start... #TigerZindaHai Fri ₹ 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens.”

With such opening figures, the movie has gained second spot on the top five openers of 2017.

Here's what Taran Adarsh wrote in yet another tweet:

Top 5 openers - 2017: 1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] ₹ 41 cr 2 #TigerZindaHai ₹ 33.75 cr 3 #GolmaalAgain ₹ 30.14 cr 4 #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr 5 #Raees ₹ 20.42 cr”

Well, with such anticipation among the audience, the movie was bound to get a remarkable start! Katrina and Salman re-united for the film after a gap of 5 years and their fans were thrilled to learn that the duo will be sharing the screen space.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 hit movie, Ek Tha Tiger.