Tiger Zinda Hai Day 2 collections: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer surges close to Rs 100 crore

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai had an extraordinary opening at the box office and is all set to enter the 100 Crore club soon.

The day two collection figures of the Ali Abbas directorial are out and the figures speak for themselves why this movie was one of the most highly awaited films of 2017.

Ending the year with a loud bang, Salman, Katrina, and Ali have all the reasons to smile!

As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has collected an enormous INR 35.30 Crores on day 2, taking the total collections to INR 69.40!

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections figures. He wrote-

#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

Well, with Christmas nearly here, the collection figures are expected to go higher and we agree with Taran Adarsh that the movie will soon cross the 100 Crores mark.

If indeed the movie collects more than 100 crores on Day 3, it will join the fastest, Bollywood films 100 crore club. Other films to have collected more than 100 crores in three days are Happy New Year, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Katrina and Salman re-united for the film after a gap of 5 years and their fans were thrilled to learn that the duo will be sharing the screen space.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 hit movie, Ek Tha Tiger.