Tiger Zinda Hai Day 3 collections: Salman-Katrina's actioner smashes Box Office, mints over Rs 114 cr

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's latest outing 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has smashed the Box Office with minting huge moolah. The actioner starring Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Sallu Bhai received a warm response from the audience and the critics alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst shared Day three collections on Twitter. The film has had a sensational run at the Box Office so far and earned about Rs 114.93 crore in three days.

#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it’s creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

#TigerZindaHai #TZH is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark... The HIGHEST by any actor…

Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]

Two films in ₹ 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

'Tiger Zinda Hai' becomes Salman's 12th Bollywood venture to enter the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club. All eyes are now set on Tiger Zinda Hai's lifetime collections which can easily surpass Salman's previous records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 cr) and Sultan (Rs 300.45) respectively.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' is directed by 'Sultan' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. The film had some kickass action stunts performed by the lead pair which will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Hollywood fame stunt master Tom Struthers was roped in for adding an international touch to all the action scenes in the film—and it certainly paid off to be the right decision.

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing once again proved to be the best so far. Let's see how many records 'Tiger Zinda Hai' breaks before creating new ones!