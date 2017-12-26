Tiger Zinda Hai Day 4 collections: Salman-Katrina's rocking act mints over Rs 150 cr

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's powerful act in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has smashed the Box Office as the film has minted over Rs 150 crore in just four days of its release. Yes! That's the craze for Tiger and Zoya, peeps.

Noted film critic and trade analyst shared Day four collections on Twitter. The film has done incredible business, setting the Box Office on fire.

#TigerZindaHai is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... Does PHENOMENAL biz on Mon [#Christmas]… Crosses ₹ 150 cr on Day 4... Is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr. Total: ₹ 151.47 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2017

'Tiger Zinda Hai' becomes Salman's 12th Bollywood venture to enter the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club. All eyes are now set on Tiger Zinda Hai's lifetime collections which can easily surpass Salman's previous records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 cr) and Sultan (Rs 300.45) respectively.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' is directed by 'Sultan' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. The film had some kickass action stunts performed by the lead pair which will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Hollywood fame stunt master Tom Struthers was roped in for adding an international touch to all the action scenes in the film—and it certainly paid off to be the right decision.

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing once again proved to be the best so far. Let's see how many records 'Tiger Zinda Hai' breaks before creating new ones!