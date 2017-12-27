हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Tiger Zinda Hai Day 5 collections: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer remains rock steady

'Tiger Zinda Hai' is directed by 'Sultan' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Dec 27, 2017, 14:45 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: What better gift for superstar Salman Khan than his venture Tiger Zinda Hai rocking the Box Office windows worldwide. The film has packed a solid punch and the latest figures are saying it all.

The superstar who turned 52 on December 27 must be riding high on the success of this venture. Noted film critic and trade analyst shared Day three collections on Twitter. The film has had a sensational run at the Box Office so far and earned over Rs 173 crore in five days.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' becomes Salman's 12th Bollywood venture to enter the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club. All eyes are now set on Tiger Zinda Hai's lifetime collections which can easily surpass Salman's previous records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 cr) and Sultan (Rs 300.45) respectively.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' is directed by 'Sultan' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. The film had some kickass action stunts performed by the lead pair which will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Hollywood fame stunt master Tom Struthers was roped in for adding an international touch to all the action scenes in the film—and it certainly paid off to be the right decision.

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing once again proved to be the best so far. Let's see how many records 'Tiger Zinda Hai' breaks before creating new ones!

