Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina's latest pic has a story to tell

New Delhi: Bollywood's desi Barbie Doll, Katrina Kaif joined the social media bandwagon recently. But we must say, ever since she has, there has been no looking back for the actress.

Katrina, who first joined Facebook followed by Instagram has a massive fan following on these social media sites. On the professional front, the gorgeous beauty will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Tiger Zinda Hai.

She has been sharing many pictures and videos on Insta, keeping her fans abreast with all the latest happenings on the sets. Recently, she shared one picture which has Salman, Ali, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and herself in the click.

It looks more of a silhouette click yet has a story to tell. She captioned it as: “There's always a story .......#tigerzindahai @aliabbaszafar@vaibhavi.merchant @beingsalmankhan

The film happens to be a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek The Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan. Katrina and Salman will be seen together on the big screens after a hiatus of 5 long years.

The first poster of Tiger Zinda Hai which was unveiled recently went viral on the social media in no time and has received a positive response. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 22, 2017.

So, are you planning to watch this adrenaline pumping action drama?