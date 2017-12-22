Tiger Zinda Hai: Protestors vandalise film posters, chant slogans against Salman Khan for using derogatory language

Mumbai: Members of the Valmiki community protested against Salman Khan outside Rajmandir Cinema theatre in Jaipur where Tiger Zinda Hai is being screened and burnt effigies of the actor for allegedly using derogatory language during the promotion of his film a few days back.

The Valmiki community had even lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the Bollywood superstar for using the word Bhangi during a promo event.

Even actress Shilpa Shetty has been in the eye of storm for using the same language.

According to Zee Media reports, protestors have demanded an unconditional apology from the actor. They want Salman to apologise for hurting their sentiments.

Protestors even tried to vandalise a theatre in Kota while chanting slogans against Salman. Police have tightened security to maintain law and order.

According to an ANI report, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought reply within 7 days from I&B Ministry and Police Commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly using derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show.

For the uninitiated, during the promotion of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman had reportedly used the word ‘bhangi’ while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa too had reportedly used the aforementioned word, reports suggest.