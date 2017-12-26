Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan claims Box Office top spot after Tubelight debacle

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s previous release – Tubelight- may have proved to be a dud at the Box Office but the superstar has claimed the top spot by making a splash on the silverscreen with Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial which also stars Katrina Kaif has become a roaring success not just in India but overseas too.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark stylishly in the first weekend itself. It has also become the first Bollywood film after Baahubali to have such an impressive opening. Tiger Zinda Hai minted ₹ 33.75 cr on Friday when it hit the silverscreen.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share figures of the Top 5 openers of this year. He tweeted:

Top 5 openers - 2017:

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] ₹ 41 cr

2 #TigerZindaHai ₹ 33.75 cr

3 #GolmaalAgain ₹ 30.14 cr

4 #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr

5 #Raees ₹ 20.42 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 23 December 2017

Tiger ROARS... Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start... #TigerZindaHai Fri ₹ 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 23 December 2017

The spy-thriller made a business of over Rs 35 crores on Day 2 too! “#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas],” Taran tweeted. And on the third day (Sunday), the film raked in the moolah by churning over 45 crores.

#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it’s creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 25 December 2017

A sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 Eid blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai has high-octane action sequences worthy of giving you the adrenaline rush. Not just Salman, even Katrina has pulled off some breathtaking stunts and jaw-dropping action sequences.

The film is a complete entertainer with some amazing songs and breathtaking cinematograophy. Besides this, Tiger Zinda Hai has a gripping plot and the storyline is fast paced.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the last biggest release of the ongoing year 2017 has made Christmas merrier for Bollywood by creating waves at the Box Office. 2017 hasn’t been a great year for Bollywood and hence it was important for TZH to perform well. And Salman has smoothly succeeded!