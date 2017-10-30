Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan holds deadly weapon in new still—See pic

New Delhi: Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to the 2012 superhit film, Ek Tha Tiger is one of the most awaited films of the year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return as Tiger and Zoya respectively and we couldn't be more excited to see the duo set the screen ablaze once again.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has left no stone unturned in keeping the excitement level for the film soaring high. With the posters of the film out, Zafar took to Twitter and shared a still from the film in which Salman is holding a massive MG 42 gun and is firing bullets from it. With an intense look and face covered in blood, we can't help but wonder about the engaging action sequences in the film.

Here's the new still from the movie as shared by Ali Abbas Zafar on Twitter:

According to a DNA report, Ali said-

“For this scene, Salman fired around 5,000 cartridges, over three consecutive days. It actually becomes one of the most iconic shots of the film. Because the gun was being used continuously, we needed to keep two such weapons ready for use. It generates extreme heat and we worked in very hot conditions. We had to flip the gun continuously, and keep both in perfect functioning condition.”

Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the theaters on December 22, 2017.