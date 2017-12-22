हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
Tiger Zinda Hai tweet review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 12:32 PM IST
Mumbai: The wait ends now as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has hit the silverscreen this morning. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 Eid blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, brings Tiger and his ladylove Zoya back on the silverscreen after a hiatus of five years.

The spy-thriller is the last biggest film of the year 2017 which hasn’t been all that glorious for Bollywood. Salman’s previous release – Tubelight- proved to be a dud at the Box Office and hence it would be interesting to see if Tiger Zinda Hai helps him claim his spot yet again.

Ritika Handoo of Zeenews.com watched first day first show and is all set to review the film for you. Meanwhile, check out the tweets posted by her.

Tiger Zinda Hai draws inspiration from the extraordinary incident of a group of 46 Indian nurses cheating death while being held hostage by militants in battle-torn Iraq.

"Indian cinema is moving towards more realism now and, as filmmakers, we are getting more inspired by what is happening around us and telling those stories on big screen," Zafar said in a statement.

The director added that the upcoming Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is an attempt in the same direction where the story is based on a real event.

"But it is a completely fictional film with the characters of Tiger and Zoya who take you into the journey of these nurses and a war-torn country Iraq," he said.

Besides the unmatchable chemistry between former real-life lovebirds Salman and Katrina, moviegoers can look forward to some breathtaking actions sequences and jaw-dropping exotic locations.

(With agency inputs)

Trending