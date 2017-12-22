Tiger Zinda Hai tweet review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back

Mumbai: The wait ends now as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has hit the silverscreen this morning. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 Eid blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, brings Tiger and his ladylove Zoya back on the silverscreen after a hiatus of five years.

The spy-thriller is the last biggest film of the year 2017 which hasn’t been all that glorious for Bollywood. Salman’s previous release – Tubelight- proved to be a dud at the Box Office and hence it would be interesting to see if Tiger Zinda Hai helps him claim his spot yet again.

Ritika Handoo of Zeenews.com watched first day first show and is all set to review the film for you. Meanwhile, check out the tweets posted by her.

The adrenaine rush will thump your heart in #TigerZindaHai climax — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Let’s see how dramatic the climax is in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Katrina Kaif will leave you mighty impressed in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Katrina Kaif’s kickass action is mind blowing in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

The villain in #TigerZindaHai is supremely fierce — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

#TigerZindaHai moves into an interesting zone now — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

The background music keeps the thrill alive in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Ali Abbas Zafar’s direction will impress you in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Raw and ISI to fight terror together in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Action on another level in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

#TigerZindaHai moves at a super fast pace — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look best with each other #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Dil diya gallan song is soothing to ears #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Some kickass high octane action comes your way in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Salman Khan fights a pack of wolves in full Bollywood style #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

The supporting cast is strong and impressive in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

And Salman Bhai is here #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Ali Abbas Zafar makes sure that the audience never blinks away from any action in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan back on screens after five years in #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

The audience is already having a blast #TigerZindaHai — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

#TigerZindaHai promises a great action watch — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

#TigerZindaHai is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

#TigerZindaHai opens to packed houses — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

#TigerZindaHai Hit the screens today — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) 22 December 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai draws inspiration from the extraordinary incident of a group of 46 Indian nurses cheating death while being held hostage by militants in battle-torn Iraq.

"Indian cinema is moving towards more realism now and, as filmmakers, we are getting more inspired by what is happening around us and telling those stories on big screen," Zafar said in a statement.

The director added that the upcoming Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is an attempt in the same direction where the story is based on a real event.

"But it is a completely fictional film with the characters of Tiger and Zoya who take you into the journey of these nurses and a war-torn country Iraq," he said.

Besides the unmatchable chemistry between former real-life lovebirds Salman and Katrina, moviegoers can look forward to some breathtaking actions sequences and jaw-dropping exotic locations.

(With agency inputs)