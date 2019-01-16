Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Milan Talkies' release date out, check first look!

New Delhi: Renowned actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's much-awaited directorial venture 'Milan Talkies' release date has finally been unveiled. The movie stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details of the movie along with the first glimpse. He wrote: “Release date finalised... #MilanTalkies, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, to release on 15 March 2019... Stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath with Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Sikandar Kher... Produced by PS Chhatwal... First glimpse of #MilanTalkies.”

'Milan Talkies' will release on March 15, 2019. It features Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath with Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Sikandar Kher in pivotal parts. It has been produced by PS Chhatwal.

The story happens to be essentially a love story presented in typical Dhulia style with desi flavour intact. The movie has been in the making for a long time and fans were eagerly waiting for the release date announcement.

Meanwhile, Tigmanshu was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor played SRK's on-screen father in the movie.