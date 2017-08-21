Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Akshay Kumar starrer packs a solid punch at the Box Office

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ has proved to be a clear winner at the Box Office. The satire directed by Shree Narayan Singh which is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ is winning hearts across the country.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles has minted over Rs 106 crores at the Box Office.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Sunday evening to share the collection figure of the social drama laced with a tale of unique romance.

He tweeted:

#ToiletEkPremKatha packs a SOLID PUNCH on Sat... [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 106.80 cr. India biz. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 20 August 2017

With TEPK’s entry into the Rs 100 crore club, Akshay becomes the second superstar after Salman Khan to record a story of such incredible success at the Box Office. A couple of days ago, Adarsh wrote:

#ToiletEkPremKatha crosses ₹ 100 cr on Day 8... [Week 2] Fri 4 cr. Total: ₹ 100.05 cr. India biz. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 19 August 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is Akshay Kumar's 8th ₹ 100 cr grosser... The 2nd highest, after Salman Khan [11 ₹ 100 cr grossers]. India biz. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 19 August 2017

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ released on August 11.