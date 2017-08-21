close
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Akshay Kumar starrer packs a solid punch at the Box Office

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles has minted over Rs 106 crores at the Box Office.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 08:32
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Akshay Kumar starrer packs a solid punch at the Box Office

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ has proved to be a clear winner at the Box Office. The satire directed by Shree Narayan Singh which is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ is winning hearts across the country.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles has minted over Rs 106 crores at the Box Office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Sunday evening to share the collection figure of the social drama laced with a tale of unique romance.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review—Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's social satire can make a difference
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review—Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's social satire can make a difference

He tweeted:

With TEPK’s entry into the Rs 100 crore club, Akshay becomes the second superstar after Salman Khan to record a story of such incredible success at the Box Office. A couple of days ago, Adarsh wrote:

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ released on August 11.

