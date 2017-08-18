close
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to smile

This social satire by filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has grown massively on positive word of mouth publicity. The star power added by Akshay Kumar certainly made it a runway hit.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 23:33
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to smile
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: This social satire by filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has grown massively on positive word of mouth publicity. The star power added by Akshay Kumar certainly made it a runway hit.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review—Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's social satire can make a difference
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review—Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's social satire can make a difference

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is about to enter the Rs 100 cr club and Akki has the all the reasons to smile. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures of the film.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.

Toilet Ek Prem Kathatoilet ek prem katha collectionsAkshay Kumartoilet ek prem katha box officeBhumi PednekarBollywood

