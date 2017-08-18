Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to smile

New Delhi: This social satire by filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has grown massively on positive word of mouth publicity. The star power added by Akshay Kumar certainly made it a runway hit.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is about to enter the Rs 100 cr club and Akki has the all the reasons to smile. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures of the film.

#ToiletEkPremKatha is FANTASTIC... Starting on a slow note, the biz multiplied rapidly on subsequent days due to SOLID word of mouth. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is expected to dominate in Week 2, despite new film releases today... It's a wave that won't slow down so soon... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr, Thu 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 96.05 cr. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.