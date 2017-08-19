close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his mettle; film crosses Rs 100 cr

Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to smile right now. After all, his social satire 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has ended the dry spell at Box Office and gained big time by positive word of mouth publicity.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 15:49
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his mettle; film crosses Rs 100 cr

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to smile right now. After all, his social satire 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has ended the dry spell at Box Office and gained big time by positive word of mouth publicity.

Twinkle Khanna shares first scene from Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2—See pic
MUST READ
Twinkle Khanna shares first scene from Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2—See pic

The film has crossed Rs 100 crore and this becomes Akshay's 8th film to enter the most coveted club. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures of the film.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017. 

TAGS

Toilet Ek Prem Kathatoilet ek prem katha collectionsAkshay KumarBhumi PednekarBollywood

From Zee News

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids
Relationships

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids

I don&#039;t make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty
People

I don't make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty

Gulzar&#039;s &#039;Libaas&#039; set to release after 29 years!
Movies

Gulzar's 'Libaas' set to release after 29 ye...

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s late night troubles
People

Priyanka Chopra's late night troubles

&#039;Vivegam&#039; is on par with &#039;Baahubali&#039; in technical aspects: Antony L Ruben
Regional

'Vivegam' is on par with 'Baahubali' in...

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at her in the most adorable way– View Pics
People

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at he...

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani grateful
People

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani g...

&#039;Predator&#039; actor Sonny Landham dies at 76
People

'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dies at 76

Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan&#039;s debut with Sushant Singh Rajput creates curiosity
Movies

Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan's debut with Su...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video