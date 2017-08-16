Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar's impressive social drama is UNSTOPPABLE at Box Office

New Delhi: There's no stopping Akshay Kumar at the Box Office right now. His latest outing 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has received a massive response from the audience who are liking it a lot. The film has managed to end the long dry spell with cash registers ringing.

Filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh's outing has benefitted much from word of mouth publicity and the latest figures give ample proof of it. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures of the film.

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: ₹ 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office and that too in just three days. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

It addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.