close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar's impressive social drama is UNSTOPPABLE at Box Office

There's no stopping Akshay Kumar at the Box Office right now. His latest outing 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has received a massive response from the audience who are liking it a lot. The film has managed to end the long dry spell with cash registers ringing.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:29
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar&#039;s impressive social drama is UNSTOPPABLE at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: There's no stopping Akshay Kumar at the Box Office right now. His latest outing 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has received a massive response from the audience who are liking it a lot. The film has managed to end the long dry spell with cash registers ringing.

Twinkle Khanna's REACTION on hubby's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' success will make you go ROFL!
MUST READ
Twinkle Khanna's REACTION on hubby's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' success will make you go ROFL!

Filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh's outing has benefitted much from word of mouth publicity and the latest figures give ample proof of it. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures of the film.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office and that too in just three days. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review—Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's social satire can make a difference
MUST READ
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review—Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's social satire can make a difference

It addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.

TAGS

Toilet Ek Prem Kathatoilet ek prem katha collectionsAkshay KumarBhumi Pednekartoilet ek prem katha box officeBollywood

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video