Tragic death on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' sets, Deepika Padukone offers condolences

New Delhi: A tragic death happened on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama 'Padmavati'.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, originally attributed to Mid-Day, a painter Mukesh Dakia aged 34 who was working on a tomb fell from a height of 5 feet on his back and suffered some severe head injuries. Though the victim was immediately rushed to the Kokilaben hospital yet was declared dead on arrival.

A senior police officer from Aarey Colony police station was quoted as saying, ''Mukesh Dakia, a resident of Moracha Pada in Aarey Colony, fell from a height of 5 feet on his back. He sustained severe head injuries.''

Police have registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Aarey Police Station and investigation is on.

Reportedly, work on the tomb was almost over and only the final colour touch-ups were on. Shobha Sant, CEO, Bhansali Productions was quoted as saying, ''We have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the matter — how he fell from that height. If any safety negligence is found, we will deal with it strictly.''

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who plays the leading lady in SLB's directorial drama 'Padmavati' offered condolences to the family of the deceased. Here's what she tweeted:

shocked and saddened by the news...may his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 25, 2016

This Indian historical drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles and will hit the big screens on November 17, 2017.