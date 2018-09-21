Trailer The Movie: Virat Kohli shares poster, announces 'another debut after 10 years'—Pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Well, if Kohli is indeed venturing into films, we can't wait to watch him!

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It was a pleasant Friday morning in the entertainment world until the unexpected happened! Ace cricketer Virat Kohli, who had been given a break from the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE has created a storm on the internet through his latest Tweet. The tweet shows a poster of Virat that has him posing like a superhero and it looks like the poster of a film with the words 'Introducing Virat Kohli, Trailer The Movie' written over it. Well, after his 'Maanyavar' ad with wife Anushka Sharma that went viral, we can't help but agree that he will look good on the silver screens as well.

Along with sharing the poster, Kohli wrote on Twitter, “Another debut after 10 years, can't wait! #TrailerTheMovie http://www.trailerthemovie.com

Well, if Kohli is indeed venturing into films, we can't wait to watch him! However, we would not get too excited as this could also be a short film or an ad for the brand 'Wrogn' and Kohli could be starring in it.

Virat and Anushka are the 'It' couple of Bollywood and often share pictures and videos together on social media. The couple tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy last year in December in a hush-hush ceremony. The wedding was attended by close friends and family and was announced by both of them via Twitter.

'Virushka', as fans lovingly call them, looked straight out of a fairytale at their dreamy, Italy wedding.

Post the wedding, two receptions parties were held in Delhi and Mumbai.  

