'Tubelight' cameo was meant for a superstar, says Kabir Khan

Mumbai Director Kabir Khan says his upcoming film "Tubelight" featuring Salman Khan required superstar like Shah Rukh Khan for the guest appearance.

The movie will see the two stars come together after a gap of 15 years. They were last seen together in full-fledged roles in "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam" that released in 2002.

"It's an interesting, exciting role. It's a cameo that was screaming for a superstar. I went to Shah Rukh and told him that there is a cameo role for him and he graciously said yes and did it," Kabir told reporters here at the success party of "Dangal" last night.

According to reports, SRK will play a magician in the film, but Kabir chose to not leak out any details about the role.

"It's a magician or something else... Let it all stay at rumour levels only. I can't say anything about it (role)," he said.rumour levels only. I can't say anything about it (role)," he said.

When asked if Hrithik Roshan will be playing the lead role in his next project, the filmmaker said nothing has been finalised yet.

"I don't announce my next film till the time I complete one. There is an old association with Hrithik. We keep discussing but nothing is finalised till we sign things."