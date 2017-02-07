Tubelight: Kabir Khan’s photo with Salman Khan is the cutest thing you will see today!

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan have delivered two blockbusters – 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' so far and are gearing up for their third venture –'Tubelight' – a film which is slated to release this Eid.

Kabir took to Twitter Monday to announce the end of the shoot schedule and had even posted a photo with his crew members.

But the director’s twitter post on Tuesday caught our attention. Khan referred to 'Tubelight' and his third journey with Salman and posted a photograph that shows the two embracing each other.

Check out tweet embedded below:

Our third journey together comes to an end... Now I can't wait To show it to the world @beingsalmankhan #tubelight #eid2017 pic.twitter.com/oTI7Fm6Aiq — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) 7 February 2017

Interestingly, all of Salman and Kabir’s films have released on Eid. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ starring Katrina Kaif had released in 2012 while ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ featuring Kareena Kapoor had hit the silverscreen in 2015.

‘Tubelight’ will see Chinese actress Zhu Zhu essaying the character of Salman’s love interest in the film.

Will Salman and Kabir complete a hat-trick? Let’s wait and watch.