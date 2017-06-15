'Tubelight': Makers miss the CBFC screening date, Salman Khan starrer release date to get affected?

New Delhi: Salman Khan is all upbeat for the promotion of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' but looks like the makers are just not ready for the final touches.

According to a report by Bollywoodlife.com, Kabir Khan is still editing and the final touches to the movie are yet to be given. Because of this, the makers missed their appointment with the Central Board Of Film Certification.

Now the filmmakers will have to apply for a fresh date, which could take some time.

This could probably affect the release date of 'Tubelight'.

In the situation, if the fresh date given to the makers of 'Tubelight' gets delayed then the whole process of certification also could get delayed. This can cause a shift in the release date of 'Tubelight'.

Currently, the movie is scheduled to release on June 23. This is going to be a tough one for the 'Tubelight' makers to manage.