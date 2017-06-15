close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Tubelight': Makers miss the CBFC screening date, Salman Khan starrer release date to get affected?

Salman Khan is all upbeat for the promotion of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' but looks like the makers are just not ready for the final touches.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 12:27
&#039;Tubelight&#039;: Makers miss the CBFC screening date, Salman Khan starrer release date to get affected?

New Delhi: Salman Khan is all upbeat for the promotion of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' but looks like the makers are just not ready for the final touches.

According to a report by Bollywoodlife.com, Kabir Khan is still editing and the final touches to the movie are yet to be given. Because of this, the makers missed their appointment with the Central Board Of Film Certification.

Now the filmmakers will have to apply for a fresh date, which could take some time.

This could probably affect the release date of 'Tubelight'.

In the situation, if the fresh date given to the makers of 'Tubelight' gets delayed then the whole process of certification also could get delayed. This can cause a shift in the release date of 'Tubelight'.

Currently, the movie is scheduled to release on June 23. This is going to be a tough one for the 'Tubelight' makers to manage. 

TAGS

Salman KhanTubelightCBFCtubelight cbfcBollywoodtubelight the movie

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video