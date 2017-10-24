Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan looks game ready in new poster

Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
New Delhi: Talented actress Vidya Balan is ready to entertain the masses with her impeccable acting prowess in Tumhari Sulu. The south beauty will be seen playing a housewife who becomes a radio jockey and that's when all the naughtiness comes into play.

Tumhari Sulu is helmed by Suresh Triveni and stars Manav Kaul in the lead, who plays Vidya's on-screen husband. Also, Neha Dhupia will be seen playing a classic boss at a radio station. The trailer has already left the audience wanting to see more of Vidya's antics. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the third new poster of the film.

Tumhari Sulu will hit the screens on November 17, 2017. The film also stars popular RJ Malishka Mendosa. So, are you ready to watch Sullu aka Vidya as a night RJ?

 

 

 

