Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan looks game ready in new poster

New Delhi: Talented actress Vidya Balan is ready to entertain the masses with her impeccable acting prowess in Tumhari Sulu. The south beauty will be seen playing a housewife who becomes a radio jockey and that's when all the naughtiness comes into play.

Tumhari Sulu is helmed by Suresh Triveni and stars Manav Kaul in the lead, who plays Vidya's on-screen husband. Also, Neha Dhupia will be seen playing a classic boss at a radio station. The trailer has already left the audience wanting to see more of Vidya's antics. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the third new poster of the film.

Here’s the third poster of #TumhariSulu... 17 Nov 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/c64uhs5yg8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017

Tumhari Sulu will hit the screens on November 17, 2017. The film also stars popular RJ Malishka Mendosa. So, are you ready to watch Sullu aka Vidya as a night RJ?