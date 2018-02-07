Twinkle Khanna’s latest Twitter post for PadMan Akshay Kumar is adorable

Mumbai: Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna is thrilled about her husband’s (Akshay Kumar) next – Pad Man – a film which marks her debut as a producer. The author-interior designer took to Twitter to express ecstasy over that fact that PadMan will release in 50 countries and in Russia too.

She took to Twitter to post an adorable picture with her hubby with a long caption. It read: “I once told my Pad Man that I will take him places.. Well, not only will Pad Man release in 50 countries all over the world but It is Bollywood’s first film that will be releasing day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and even Iraq #padman9thfeb @SonyPicsIndia @PadManTheFilm (sic).”

I once told my Pad Man that I will take him places.. Well, not only will Pad Man release in 50 countries all over the world but It is Bollywood’s first film that will be releasing day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and even Iraq #padman9thfeb @SonyPicsIndia @PadManTheFilm pic.twitter.com/JpT5nYzJ9w — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) 7 February 2018

In the pic, we can see one of Bollywood’s most iconic couples holding hands. The cute picture speaks volumes about their real-life chemistry.

Directed by R Balki, PadMan inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist, is slated to release on February 9. The film will showcase the Padma Shri awardee’s efforts that led to the invention of low-cost sanitary pad making machines.

Muruganantham also played a key role in creating awareness about menstrual hygiene in rural India. Interestingly, Twinkle had written about the real-life PadMan in a story titled ‘The Sanitary Man from the Sacred Land’ in her second book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The film was initially slated to hit the silverscreen on January 25 but was postponed to allow Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much delayed film Padmaavat have a solo release on that date.