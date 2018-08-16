हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin to star in romantic comedy 'Can You Keep A Secret?'

The film 'Can You Keep A Secret?' , to be helmed by Elise Duran, is a feature adaptation of Sophie Kinsella's bestseller of the same name.

Tyler Hoechlin to star in romantic comedy &#039;Can You Keep A Secret?&#039;
Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Los Angeles: Actor Tyler Hoechlin has joined the cast of the new film "Can You Keep A Secret?".

The 30-year-old actor joins "San Andreas" star Alexandra Daddario in the project, reported Deadline.

The film, to be helmed by Elise Duran, is a feature adaptation of Sophie Kinsella's bestseller of the same name.

The story follows Emma Corrigan (Daddario), a girl with a few secrets who spills them all to a handsome stranger sitting next to her on a turbulent plane ride. Shortly after she meets Jack Harper (Hoechlin), her company's young and elusive CEO who turns out to be same man who knows every single humiliating detail about Emma.

The script is being adapted by Peter Hutchings.

Daddario, 32, will also executive produce the project with Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady as producers.

