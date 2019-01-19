Uri box office collections: Vicky Kaushal starrer crosses Rs 75 crore mark

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is one of the first blockbusters of the year 2019. The film is based on true events and received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics. Several Bollywood celebs too have praised the film.

It has been just 8 days since the film released and it has already crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a force to reckon with at the BO... Remains the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of all films [new and holdover titles]... Day 8 is almost at par with Day 1 [Week 2] Fri 7.60 cr. Total: ₹ 78.54 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a force to reckon with at the BO... Remains the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of all films [new and holdover titles]... Day 8 is almost at par with Day 1 .. [Week 2] Fri 7.60 cr. Total: ₹ 78.54 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5 ₹ 75 cr: Day 8 Should breach cr mark in Weekend 2, as per current trending... Indeed, Week 2 has commenced with solid josh... #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. The film released across the country on January 11.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.