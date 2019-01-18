Uri collections hit jack at Box Office, continue winning streak

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's latest release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has been appreciated widely for its content and brilliant performances. The film has received rave reviews from the critics and fans alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows... Crosses ₹ 70 cr... FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows... Crosses ₹ 70 cr... FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike economics...

CoP + P&A: ₹ 42 cr#Uri is already into profits from India theatrical biz... Non-theatrical revenue [Satellite, Digital, Music] will only add to the [big] gains for the makers... This one’s a MONEY-SPINNER... #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Have you seen the film yet?