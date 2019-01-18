हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri

Uri collections hit jack at Box Office, continue winning streak

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's latest release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has been appreciated widely for its content and brilliant performances. The film has received rave reviews from the critics and fans alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows... Crosses ₹ 70 cr... FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office. 

Have you seen the film yet?

