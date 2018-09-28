हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri

Uri—The Surgical Strike first look poster: Vicky Kaushal looks intense

The movie will hit the screens on January 11, 2019. 

Uri—The Surgical Strike first look poster: Vicky Kaushal looks intense
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The upcoming Bollywood venture 'Uri—The Surgical Strike' is based on the Indian army's surgical strike operation on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of the film. He wrote: “Teaser out today... First look poster of #Uri - The Surgical Strike... Stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam... Directed by Aditya Dhar... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... 11 Jan 2019 release.”

The teaser of 'Uri' will be unveiled today as it happens to be 'Parakram Parv' (the surgical strike reportedly took place during the intervening night of September 28-29.)

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead in the movie and makes an intense first impression on the poster. The film also stars Yami Gautam in the lead and the project will be helmed by Aditya Dhar.

The movie will hit the screens on January 11, 2019. 

