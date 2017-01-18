Vaani Kapoor doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s the truth
Mumbai: There is a buzz suggesting that ‘Befikre’ actress Vaani Kapoor may bag a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Addressing the same speculation at Elle India Graduates Fashion Show 2016 on Tuesday, Vaani said that she wishes the ‘fantastic rumour’ comes true.
"I hope that happens. It is a fantastic rumour which I hope turns into a reality. However, I have no idea about it. As of now, I am not in this movie,” Vaani said.
Vaani was introduced by the Yash Raj Films banner in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. ‘Befikre’ with Ranveer Singh was her second film but unfortunately, the Aditya Chopra directorial failed to do well at the Box Office.
On being asked about her forthcoming films, the 28-year-old said: "Nothing is planned. I am reading scripts right now. I haven't signed anything. There is nothing I can talk about. Whenever something will come, I will make an announcement."
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa – Vikrant Singh Rajpoot have been paid to get married?
- Nitibha Kaul, Aakanksha Sharmaa celebrate friendship outside 'Bigg Boss 10' house – See pic
- Deepika Padukone has big crush on Vin Diesel, has "amazing babies" with him in her head!
- Rishi Kapoor says he was born with silver spoon but had 'different' struggles
- Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case; court exonerates actor due to lack of evidence
- Pakistani cinemas gear up to embrace Bollywood again?
- Aamir Khan interested in Hollywood? Here's the truth
- Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif in brand new still from ‘Jagga Jasoos’
- Hrithik Roshan's latest 'Kaabil' dialogue promo has megastar Amitabh Bachchan's connect!
- CONFIRMED! Aditi Rao Hydari to play 'Bhoomi' in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film