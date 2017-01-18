Vaani Kapoor doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s the truth

Mumbai: There is a buzz suggesting that ‘Befikre’ actress Vaani Kapoor may bag a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Addressing the same speculation at Elle India Graduates Fashion Show 2016 on Tuesday, Vaani said that she wishes the ‘fantastic rumour’ comes true.

"I hope that happens. It is a fantastic rumour which I hope turns into a reality. However, I have no idea about it. As of now, I am not in this movie,” Vaani said.

Vaani was introduced by the Yash Raj Films banner in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. ‘Befikre’ with Ranveer Singh was her second film but unfortunately, the Aditya Chopra directorial failed to do well at the Box Office.

On being asked about her forthcoming films, the 28-year-old said: "Nothing is planned. I am reading scripts right now. I haven't signed anything. There is nothing I can talk about. Whenever something will come, I will make an announcement."

(With IANS inputs)