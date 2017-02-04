Vaani Kapoor feels 'Befikre' was ahead of its time!

New Delhi: 'Befikre' girl Vaani Kapoor is hoping to get some great roles soon. The actress was last seen in Aditya Chopra's directorial venture 'Befikre' starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

However, despite it being projected as the gen-next love story, the film did a lukewarm business. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 'Shuddh Desi Romance' in 2014 and after that she did Tamil film 'Aaha Kalyanam' in the same year.

It took her nearly 3 years time to get a Bollywood venture. PTI quoted her saying, "I really hope that the gap between my second and third film is not as much as my previous films. I believe in throwing a lot of positive energy in the universe and hope for the best.”

Talking about 'Befikre', she said, "I think it got polarised reviews, there are people who have seen it five times a day and there are some who connected with it. May be it didn't work the way we anticipated. I do believe that it was ahead of its time. People could not connect to it now, but with time they might.

I am very proud of the film not because I starred in it but I actually loved watching it." Vaani walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar label and the theme for the collection was 'Maharaja Pop'.

The actress turned heads wearing a floral floor-length skirt paired with a bomber jacket. The bomber jacket with 3D flowers added a pop of vibrancy to the look.

Vaani says she loves fashion but when it comes to films she leaves it to the director to decide the look of her character. However, she give her inputs and her past directors have also taken note of it.

"I have not done a lot of movies. Whatever I have done so far, I have left it to my directors to go by their vision, and design the look of the character. If asked I do give my suggestion. Adi was very welcoming when we were doing "Befikre". He would ask both Ranveer and me about our opinions on clothes."

(With PTI inputs)