Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor pumps up the iron, gets going for next with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff—Pics

Vaani posted her gym shenanigans on the Instagram story.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Imagine how a film starring two terrific dancers such as Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff would turn out to be. The untitled venture has Vaani Kapoor in the lead and the actress has already started prepping up for her role.

Vaani posted her gym shenanigans on the Instagram story, tagging Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Well, we do know about Hrithik and Tiger's dedication towards nurturing a kickass fit body. Looks like even the actress wants to leave no stone unturned in making a lasting impression.

Check out the screen grabs of her Instagram story:

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Reportedly, the two lead actors will have a dance face-off in the film and if that isn't making you all pumped up to watch, we don't know what will!

Meanwhile, Tiger will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' produced by Dharma Productions. It marks the debut of two leading ladies—Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Hrithik is currently busy with 'Super 30', a biopic based on the life of Anand Kumar, the mathematician who hails from Bihar. The film also marks the debut of television actress Mrunal Thakur. 'Super 30' will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Vaani Kapoorvaani kapoor picsHrithik RoshanTiger ShroffSiddharth AnandBollywoodYRF

