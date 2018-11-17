हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt all set to head to Rajasthan for Kalank shoot

After wrapping up the Kargil and Indore schedule of Abhishek Varman's period-drama 'Kalank', the team is all set to head to Rajasthan to shoot for the next schedule.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt all set to head to Rajasthan for Kalank shoot

New Delhi: After wrapping up the Kargil and Indore schedule of Abhishek Varman's period-drama 'Kalank', the team is all set to head to Rajasthan to shoot for the next schedule. 'Kalank' is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios and features an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. 

'Kalank' will see Varun and Alia coming together on the big screen for the fourth time after 'Student Of The Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The film is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.

The shooting of 'Kalank' is currently underway in Dahisar. It has been reported that Varun will be filming for some high-octane action sequences for the film for which a huge sports arena has been set up in Dahisar. The report also stated that Varun will be required to shoot bare chest for the scene for which he has been training for a long time. 

The report also stated that although Alia will not be a part of the action sequences, she will have an important crossover scene. Apparently, this is one of the main sequences of the film after which the entire crew will head to Rajasthan. 

Reports are there that the shoot of 'Kalank' is expected to wrap up by early next year with a grand song sequence featuring Varun, Alia, Aditya and Sonakshi. 

Speaking of the film, veteran actress Madhuri essays the role of Ishmat, a courtesan while Alia plays her student. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon in special appearances. Sonakshi, who plays a poet in the film, will be paired opposite Aditya while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Alia's father. Incidentally, late actress Sridevi was originally signed for the character role played by Madhuri.

