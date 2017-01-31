Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer to be out on Thursday
New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' will be out on Thursday. Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the same with cinema lovers.
"#BadrinathKiDulhania trailer muhurat is out! This thursday, at noon!" the 44-year-old director tweeted.
In its recently released teaser, Varun is seen getting his proposal photographs clicked at a studio, alongside the cut-outs of actresses like Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
This is the third time that this adorable duo will be seen sharing the screen space. 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' marks the second instalment of a franchise that began with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.
#BadrinathKiDulhania trailer muhurat is out! This thursday, at noon! @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/Lh9LrrRwIh
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 31 January 2017
Shashank Khaitan's directorial is scheduled for a release on March 10 this year.
