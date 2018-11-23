Varun Dhawan announces Kalank schedule wrap, shares a 'crazy' picture

New Delhi: Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who have teamed up for the fourth time for Abhishek Varman's upcoming period-drama 'Kalank', have wrapped up the film schedule on Friday nd they celebrated the occasion with the team with a pizza party.

Sharing the photos from the celebrations, Varun wrote, "End of a crazy sched team #kalank. This has to be the most hard working team I have ever worked with. Day night these boys and girls have given their life so I can shine bright on screen. @abhivarman just smiling cause he thinks I’m craY and @aliaabhatt with zero sleep and an Injury giving her 100 percent #teamkalank. We coming to u in 2019 get ready. April 19 th. Also I got my #pizza".

In the photos, Alia is seen standing with a bandage on her leg. The actress even dropped a comment on his picture, saying, "I look horrible".

Well, we do not agree with the bubbly actress here as she looked adorable in a black t-shirt dress.

Only yesterday, Alia was spotted visiting a clinic in Bandra. The actress was seen walking on crutches. As per reports, she was shooting for a sequence for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' when she suffered an injury on her leg.

Speaking of the film, 'Kalank' is an epic drama set in the 1940s. The film features a huge star cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Kemmu and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles. The film will also feature Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani in special appearances.

It is to be noted that the film was conceptualised by KJo and his father Yash Johar around 15 years ago. Late veteran actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character role played by Madhuri.

'Kalank' is scheduled for release on April 19, 2019.