Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma ready to bring a 'Sui Dhaaga' gift for fans—Watch

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma ready to bring a &#039;Sui Dhaaga&#039; gift for fans—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be seen together for the first time in 'Sui Dhaaga'. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The lead pair of the film recently shared a video teasing a sneak-peek of what to expect in coming days. The 'Sui Dhaaga' makers are planning to share something with the fans.

Watch video:

The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on  Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 'Sui Dhaaga' is set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018. 

Varun is also working on Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kalank' featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal parts. The film is scheduled for release on 19 April 2019. Anushka, on the other hand, will be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

The film is releasing on December 21, 2018.

