Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga crosses Rs 50 crore mark

This is the first time that the duo has been paired together in a film.

Image Courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: New Delhi: The generation next actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's latest outing 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' has been dominating the Box Office since the first day of its release. The film has earned rave reviews by the critics and has set the Box Office on fire, impressing viewers. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the international Box Office collections of the movie. "#SuiDhaaga takes full benefit of national holiday on Day 5 and hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 55 cr... Day 6 [Wed] - a working day, coming after a big holiday - is crucial... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr. Total: ₹ 55.35 cr. India biz," he tweeted. 

'Sui Dhaaga' is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The story revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts.

