Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga to release on 3200 screens

The story of 'Sui Dhaaga' revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's much-anticipated project 'Sui Dhaaga' is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, i.e. on Friday. The film has been cleared by the censor board with a clean U certificate without a single cut. However, it will face a Box Office clash with Radhika Madan-Sanya Malhotra's 'Pataakha'. 

According to early estimates, the movie is expected to collect Rs 8-9 crore on the opening day at the box office. 

Meanwhile, the film is set to release at 3200 screens including 700 worldwide. Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday tweeted, "#SuiDhaaga screen count... India: 2500 Overseas: 700 Worldwide total: 3200 screens." 

Varun would be sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma for the first time in a film. The story revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts.

The film is inspired by Make in India initiative of the Central Government.

'Sui Dhaaga' has been directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma. Not many know that actor Ranbir Kapoor was the original choice for the lead role. However, after the initial talks fell through, the makers cast Varun in the role of Mauji with Anushka playing Mamata in the film.

During a candid chat, Dhawan described his character to be both a tailor and a peon and stated that it had been inspired by the 'Tinkle' comic character Suppandi. Both Varun and Anushka learnt how to sew and embroider, and also operate the sewing machine for their roles. 

The film has been primarily shot in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi and Bhopal and New Delhi. 

