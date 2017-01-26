Varun Dhawan flaunts his chiselled look for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'! Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood young gun Varun Dhawan is on the right track. The star has delivered maximum hits amongst the generation next actors and is prepping up for his next venture.

Varun will be seen with Alia Bhatt in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and he recently shared a picture on Twitter, flaunting his chiselled body. Yes! You have to take a look at his six-abs.

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and happens to be a romantic comedy. The film is a sequel to the hit 2014 flick 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. It is a Dharma productions venture.