Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'—Here's what we know

Varun has a dance film with Katrina Kaif lined-up for release next year.

Varun Dhawan in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'—Here's what we know

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actor Varun Dhawan's latest release 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' starring Anushka Sharma has clicked well with the audiences. The actor has delivered a good number of commercially successful films and has proved his worth at the Box Office as well.

The latest buzz right now is that he might be seen in superstar Salman Khan's next. According to Pinkvilla.com, Varun will have a cameo in 'Bharat'. Quoting a source, the report states that the 'Judwaa 2' actor will be seen making a special appearance but right now it's not clear whether it will be a song or a role.

Varun has a dance film with Katrina Kaif lined-up for release next year.

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina as the female lead. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few. It will release on Eid next year.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to make her comeback to Bollywood with 'Bharat' but the actress left the film midway for reasons best known to her. Soon after she quit the project, Katrina came on board.

So, are you excited to see Varun 

Varun DhawanSalman KhanBharatbharat filmKatrina Kaif

