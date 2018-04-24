Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif's dance film: All you need to know

New Delhi: One of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has proved his acting mettle in a short span of time. He made his debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and has in these six years delivered hit films back-to-back.

Varun has a packed calendar this year and even for the coming one. He will be seen in Dharma Productions' recently announced 'Kalank' which has an amazing ensemble star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Before that, he will be seen in YRF's 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma.

According to DNA, Varun is currently shooting for 'Kalank' which is scheduled to hit the screens early next year. Then the actor will begin work on his untitled dance film with Katrina Kaif. The venture will be directed by Remo D'Souza who is currently busy with Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3'.

Varun was earlier seen in Remo's 'ABCD 2' with Shraddha Kapoor and the film was a huge hit. This will be the second time that the talented star will join forces with the director. Varun and Katrina's on-screen pairing will be seen for the first time on the big screen and the fans can't be happier. The actress had announced the project some time back on Instagram. Check her post:

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'October' which has received rave reviews from the critics and viewers alike. The film marked the debut of actress Banita Sandhu.

Reportedly, the dance film will be made in 4DX format. We all know Katrina and Varun are terrific dancers, so can't wait for this one to roll!