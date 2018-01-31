हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan seeks blessings of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi for 'Sui Dhaaga'—Watch

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's official Twitter account posted videos and pictures of the unveiling ceremony. 

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 15:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Varun Dhawan became the youngest Bollywood actor to get his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong. The actor was accompanied by his family members—father David and mommy Lally Dhawan.

Several pictures and videos from the unveiling ceremony were shared on Twitter. Also, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared some fun photos on the micro-blogging site.

Besides, the actor will be seen in Yash Raj Films' 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma.

Varun shared a video where he seeks blessings of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Well, he can be seen greeting the wax statues of both in the video and even announced his next 'Sui Dhaaga' which promotes Made In India campaign.

Varun has had a terrific 2017 with both his films 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office. His act in both the ventures was appreciated well by the viewers.

The actor will next be seen in YRF's 'Sui Dhaaga' and 'October' by Shoojit Sircar.

 

