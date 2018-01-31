Varun Dhawan seeks blessings of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi for 'Sui Dhaaga'—Watch

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan became the youngest Bollywood actor to get his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong. The actor was accompanied by his family members—father David and mommy Lally Dhawan.

Several pictures and videos from the unveiling ceremony were shared on Twitter. Also, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared some fun photos on the micro-blogging site.

Varun Dhawan makes an entry to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong... The youngest actor to get his wax figure... Check out the pics: pic.twitter.com/ir1nqN5kPn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

Varun’s figure unveiling https://t.co/ZhAV1bQ2Ep — Madame Tussauds HK (@TussaudsHK) January 30, 2018

Besides, the actor will be seen in Yash Raj Films' 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma.

Varun shared a video where he seeks blessings of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Well, he can be seen greeting the wax statues of both in the video and even announced his next 'Sui Dhaaga' which promotes Made In India campaign.

#Madeinindia #suidhaaga seeking the blessings of Baapu and @PMOIndia before I embark on the journey of this special film pic.twitter.com/Ph60e422v9 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

Varun has had a terrific 2017 with both his films 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office. His act in both the ventures was appreciated well by the viewers.

The actor will next be seen in YRF's 'Sui Dhaaga' and 'October' by Shoojit Sircar.